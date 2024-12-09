Business Standard
Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 235.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sagility India consolidated net profit rises 235.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 21.11% to Rs 1325.05 crore

Net profit of Sagility India rose 235.64% to Rs 117.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 1325.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1094.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1325.051094.10 21 OPM %22.7321.40 -PBDT286.78214.85 33 PBT160.4243.38 270 NP117.3434.96 236

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

