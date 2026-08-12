Sai Life Sciences Ltd up for third consecutive session

Sai Life Sciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1467.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 20.37% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1467.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24283.3. The Sensex is at 77580.61, down 0.73%. Sai Life Sciences Ltd has gained around 15.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sai Life Sciences Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26750.45, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 85.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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