Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit declines 42.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 4.09 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries declined 42.97% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.093.86 6 OPM %77.7596.37 -PBDT0.611.31 -53 PBT0.611.31 -53 NP0.731.28 -43
