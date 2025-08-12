Sainik Finance & Industries standalone net profit rises 14.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.28% to Rs 3.62 croreNet profit of Sainik Finance & Industries rose 14.46% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.623.63 0 OPM %88.6788.71 -PBDT0.930.82 13 PBT0.930.82 13 NP0.950.83 14
