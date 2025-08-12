Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 15.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 241.67 croreNet profit of Taparia Tools rose 15.00% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 241.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales241.67211.18 14 OPM %18.1718.00 -PBDT47.0740.68 16 PBT46.3540.13 15 NP34.5830.07 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content