Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 12.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 53.21 croreNet profit of Sakthi Finance rose 12.75% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 53.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales53.2149.15 8 OPM %68.4369.64 -PBDT7.005.99 17 PBT5.484.54 21 NP3.893.45 13
