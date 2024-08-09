Sakthi Finance standalone net profit rises 12.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 53.21 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Finance rose 12.75% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 53.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.53.2149.1568.4369.647.005.995.484.543.893.45