Hindcon Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 48.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Hindcon Chemicals declined 48.62% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.25% to Rs 12.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.9117.2713.4017.892.083.491.893.431.302.53