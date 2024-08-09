Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 62.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.39% to Rs 60.17 croreNet profit of Vertoz rose 62.15% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 77.39% to Rs 60.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales60.1733.92 77 OPM %14.8411.56 -PBDT8.634.50 92 PBT5.843.88 51 NP5.743.54 62
