Vertoz consolidated net profit rises 62.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.39% to Rs 60.17 crore

Net profit of Vertoz rose 62.15% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 77.39% to Rs 60.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.