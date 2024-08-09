Vivanza Biosciences consolidated net profit declines 44.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.56% to Rs 2.44 croreNet profit of Vivanza Biosciences declined 44.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.56% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.449.23 -74 OPM %14.756.50 -PBDT0.270.49 -45 PBT0.270.49 -45 NP0.270.49 -45
