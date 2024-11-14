Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 62.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 62.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 175.58 crore

Net profit of Superhouse declined 62.40% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 175.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales175.58185.24 -5 OPM %6.167.05 -PBDT8.1010.96 -26 PBT3.436.54 -48 NP1.854.92 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

World Economic Forum, WEF

Advanced Air Mobility can improve accessibility, create opportunities: WEF

AUS vs PAK 1st T20 live score updates

Australia vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: AUS thrashes PAK in Brisbane to 1-0 up in the series

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetables

How the humble onion retains its political hegemony when it acts pricey

Tech Wrap November 14

Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

Women's ACT 2024 India vs Thailand live updates

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 4-0 THA 2nd Quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon