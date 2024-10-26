Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 32.82% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 20.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.82% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.741.31 33 OPM %74.1483.21 -PBDT1.291.09 18 PBT1.281.07 20 NP0.960.80 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Kohli departs as Santner gets his 4th wicket

Pakistani spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan end their 3-year no-win streak with home Test series

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM

Negligence or delay in addressing public concerns won't be tolerated: Yogi

Security forces,army,soilder

Gulmarg attack: Police say 3-4 militants involved as search op continues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon