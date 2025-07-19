Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 243632.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Industries rose 78.32% to Rs 26994.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15138.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 243632.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 231784.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales243632.00231784.00 5 OPM %17.6116.72 -PBDT50988.0036830.00 38 PBT37146.0023234.00 60 NP26994.0015138.00 78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content