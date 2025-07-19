Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 5.11% to Rs 243632.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industries rose 78.32% to Rs 26994.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15138.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.11% to Rs 243632.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 231784.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales243632.00231784.00 5 OPM %17.6116.72 -PBDT50988.0036830.00 38 PBT37146.0023234.00 60 NP26994.0015138.00 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 173.57% in the June 2025 quarter

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 173.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 116.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 116.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Deccan Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Deccan Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mastek consolidated net profit rises 28.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Mastek consolidated net profit rises 28.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon