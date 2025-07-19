Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 105.61 croreNet Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 105.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 96.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales105.6196.61 9 OPM %-1.879.21 -PBDT-31.04-18.45 -68 PBT-40.92-29.25 -40 NP-30.28-21.65 -40
