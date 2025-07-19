Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 24.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 24.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 24.91% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.697.70 -13 OPM %43.5049.87 -PBDT2.843.83 -26 PBT2.783.71 -25 NP2.142.85 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

