Samsung India partners with Paytm

To enhance user convenience through Samsung Wallet

Samsung launched flight, bus, movies and events ticket bookings on Samsung Wallet, in partnership with One 97 Communications that owns the Paytm brand. The partnership aims to enhance consumers' convenience by offering a seamless, integrated booking experience directly through the Samsung Wallet, facilitating access to a wide range of services through Paytm.

With this partnership, Galaxy smartphone users will now have seamless access to Paytm's suite of services, including flights and bus bookings, movie ticket purchases, and event bookings, all integrated within the Samsung Wallet.

Galaxy smartphone users using the Paytm app for flight, bus and movie bookings and the Paytm Insider app for event booking, will be able to add their tickets directly to Samsung Wallet using 'Add to Samsung Wallet' functionality. This will enable them to conveniently access these to enter airports, bus terminals, cinema halls, event venues, etc.

