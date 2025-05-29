Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 68.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 68.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Sales rise 44.17% to Rs 38.58 crore

Net profit of Hindprakash Industries rose 68.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.17% to Rs 38.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.19% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 101.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.5826.76 44 101.8299.50 2 OPM %2.102.88 -2.583.93 - PBDT0.670.50 34 2.642.57 3 PBT0.570.39 46 2.232.13 5 NP0.420.25 68 1.641.53 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

