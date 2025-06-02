Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samyak Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Samyak Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Samyak Corporation reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.73% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Jun 02 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

