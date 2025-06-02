Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 33.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.53% to Rs 42.61 croreNet profit of Shradha Infraprojects declined 33.21% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.53% to Rs 42.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.02% to Rs 18.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 106.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 110.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales42.6130.32 41 106.59110.45 -3 OPM %30.0230.18 -26.7719.68 - PBDT11.1414.16 -21 34.2728.17 22 PBT10.0311.01 -9 30.1524.71 22 NP5.478.19 -33 18.4518.64 -1
