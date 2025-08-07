Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 19.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.58% to Rs 745.34 croreNet profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 19.25% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 745.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 781.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales745.34781.13 -5 OPM %9.339.79 -PBDT67.0577.97 -14 PBT55.3466.77 -17 NP40.4350.07 -19
