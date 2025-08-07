Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 13.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.01% to Rs 2241.51 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 13.38% to Rs 66.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.01% to Rs 2241.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2287.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2241.512287.49 -2 OPM %35.5434.79 -PBDT146.20138.26 6 PBT110.39104.70 5 NP66.7758.89 13
