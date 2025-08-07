Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 224.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.78% to Rs 2027.55 croreNet profit of Varroc Engineering rose 224.16% to Rs 105.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 2027.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1898.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2027.551898.85 7 OPM %9.609.16 -PBDT163.86135.80 21 PBT82.7655.99 48 NP105.0632.41 224
