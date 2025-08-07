Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.78% to Rs 1026.37 croreNet profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 30.66% to Rs 41.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.78% to Rs 1026.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 755.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1026.37755.93 36 OPM %12.1711.65 -PBDT112.6986.02 31 PBT74.2456.50 31 NP41.4231.70 31
