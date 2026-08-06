Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd and Deccan Gold Mines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2026.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd and Deccan Gold Mines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2026.

Sandesh Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1194 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd spiked 17.18% to Rs 9.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd surged 15.29% to Rs 44.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4470 shares in the past one month.

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd jumped 14.54% to Rs 777.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35678 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Gold Mines Ltd rose 13.47% to Rs 225.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

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