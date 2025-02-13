Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 18.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 9.46% to Rs 973.69 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 18.71% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.46% to Rs 973.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 889.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales973.69889.52 9 OPM %9.759.96 -PBDT85.5778.38 9 PBT41.8538.67 8 NP29.9525.23 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 50.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 50.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 195.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 195.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 77.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 77.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 12.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 12.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon