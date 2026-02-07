Sandu Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.12% to Rs 18.76 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 75.00% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.12% to Rs 18.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.7618.375.605.441.030.990.860.800.980.56

