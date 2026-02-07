Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 197.18 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 30.08% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 197.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.197.18159.518.529.2720.8215.4417.8213.2613.4510.34

