Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Anuh Pharma standalone net profit rises 30.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 23.62% to Rs 197.18 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma rose 30.08% to Rs 13.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.62% to Rs 197.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales197.18159.51 24 OPM %8.529.27 -PBDT20.8215.44 35 PBT17.8213.26 34 NP13.4510.34 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

