Rekvina Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rekvina Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.35 crore

Net Loss of Rekvina Labs reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.350 0 OPM %-34.290 -PBDT-0.12-0.02 -500 PBT-0.12-0.02 -500 NP-0.12-0.02 -500

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

