United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 38.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 8.26 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 38.81% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.267.5427.3637.272.052.231.331.550.821.34

