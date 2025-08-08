Friday, August 08, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 23.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 23.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Sales rise 50.98% to Rs 110.47 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals rose 23.04% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.98% to Rs 110.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales110.4773.17 51 OPM %12.9416.91 -PBDT14.1511.60 22 PBT13.8611.32 22 NP10.368.42 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

