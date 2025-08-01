Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 85.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.96% to Rs 789.77 croreNet profit of Sangam (India) declined 85.08% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 789.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 693.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales789.77693.05 14 OPM %7.309.71 -PBDT40.0749.24 -19 PBT4.1921.24 -80 NP2.1314.28 -85
