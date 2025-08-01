Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 9.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 9.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales rise 4.29% to Rs 18035.07 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 9.16% to Rs 1059.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 970.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.29% to Rs 18035.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17293.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18035.0717293.62 4 OPM %19.7717.70 -PBDT2780.372463.23 13 PBT1619.461490.34 9 NP1059.86970.91 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

