Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 15.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.08% to Rs 963.30 croreNet profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 15.76% to Rs 133.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 963.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 837.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales963.30837.10 15 OPM %20.2519.76 -PBDT214.50183.10 17 PBT183.00153.60 19 NP133.70115.50 16
