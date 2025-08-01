Sarup Industries standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.17% to Rs 3.93 croreNet profit of Sarup Industries rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.933.60 9 OPM %13.4917.78 -PBDT0.270.18 50 PBT0.120.05 140 NP0.120.05 140
