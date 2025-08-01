Friday, August 01, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kabra Extrusion Technik reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 85.97 crore

Net loss of Kabra Extrusion Technik reported to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 85.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 88.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales85.9788.20 -3 OPM %-3.455.60 -PBDT-1.587.90 PL PBT-7.822.85 PL NP-7.612.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

