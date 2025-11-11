Sangam (India) consolidated net profit rises 316.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 786.18 croreNet profit of Sangam (India) rose 316.76% to Rs 23.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 786.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 675.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales786.18675.61 16 OPM %9.798.23 -PBDT46.2032.43 42 PBT35.744.66 667 NP23.135.55 317
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content