Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sanghi Inds slides after promoter sells 2% stake to achieve minimum public shareholding

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sanghi Industries fell 1.41% to Rs 87.25 after the company's promoter, Ambuja Cements has sold 2% or 51.66 lakh equity shares in open market to comply with minimum public shareholding norms.
The shareholding of promoters and promoters group has reduced to 78.52% from 80.52%.
Earlier on March 12, 2024, Ambuja Cements, the promoter of the company had conveyed to the firm, their intention to sell the equity shares to enable the company to comply with minimum public shareholding norms.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sanghi Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of cement and cement products in domestic and export market.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 142.73 crore in Q3 FY 24 as compared with Rs 143.95 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 188.73 crore in Q3 FY 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ambuja Cements to establish 4 MTPA cement grinding unit in Godda, Jharkhand

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Shree Cement forays in to RMC business; acquires 5 operational plants in MMR

Shree Cement launches Bangur Concrete with commissioning of greenfield RMC plant

Ambuja Cements to set up 4 mtpa cement unit in Jharkhand

Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions approves conversion of loan to equity in its overseas subsidiary

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

H.G. Infra rises on bagging solar project worth Rs 534 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon