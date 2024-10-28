Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 195.68 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.98% to Rs 151.50 croreNet Loss of Sanghi Industries reported to Rs 195.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.98% to Rs 151.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 180.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales151.50180.31 -16 OPM %2.03-15.45 -PBDT-38.65-101.65 62 PBT-74.48-128.88 42 NP-195.68-38.81 -404
