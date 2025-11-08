Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 31.19 crore

Net Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 31.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.1926.12 19 OPM %5.16-15.05 -PBDT-0.89-5.78 85 PBT-3.71-9.00 59 NP-3.05-9.07 66

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

