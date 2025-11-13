Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 41.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.10% to Rs 825.20 croreNet profit of Sansera Engineering rose 41.64% to Rs 71.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 825.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 763.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales825.20763.37 8 OPM %17.2217.39 -PBDT145.58113.67 28 PBT95.2471.14 34 NP71.7450.65 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content