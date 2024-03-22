Sensex (    %)
                             
Sarda Energy soars after JV units get LoI for licensing of Surjagad-1 iron ore block

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Sarda Energy & Minerals zoomed 12.39% to Rs 220.05 after the company's subsidiary joint venture Natural Resources Energy received the letter of intent (LoI) for composite licence for Surjagad-1 iron ore block in the state of Maharashtra.
The aforementioned LoI has been issued by the Industry, Energy, Labour and Mining Department, Government of Maharashtra.
Sarda Energy & Minerals has integrated steel manufacturing unit with facilities, ferro alloys backed by captive thermal power plant and is presently, engaged in metal, mining and power sector. It operates in the hydropower projects through SPVs.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 10.13% to Rs 117.16 crore on a 1.25% rise in sales to Rs 913.83 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

