Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarda Energy spurts on declaring as preferred bidder by Chhattisgarh Govt

Sarda Energy spurts on declaring as preferred bidder by Chhattisgarh Govt

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Sarda Energy & Minerals surged 5.79% to Rs 437.95 after the company informed that it has been declared the Preferred Bidder for the Gare Palma IV/5 coal mine, located in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh.

The company will operate the mine on a revenue-sharing model with the state government, set at 25.75%.

The mine has G8 (Provisional) grade of coal. The company stated that the necessary agreements will be finalized in the near future.

Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and thermal and hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of assets.

 

The company has reported 36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,159 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dubai, UAE

Dubai tourist visas for Indians: New rules you need to know before applying

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 1 wicket away from famous win in Perth

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets off day's high; Sensex 700 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,150

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.

CNG price hiked by Rs 2 in Mumbai and others, Delhi spared ahead of polls

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon