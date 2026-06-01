Saregama India Ltd gains for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 447.4, up 5.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.19% in last one year as compared to a 4.79% slide in NIFTY and a 16.39% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 447.4, up 5.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23532.8. The Sensex is at 74738.97, down 0.05%. Saregama India Ltd has gained around 29.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1408.3, up 1.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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