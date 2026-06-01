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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

HCL Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1207.6, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.79% drop in NIFTY and a 18.53% drop in the Nifty IT index.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1207.6, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23532.8. The Sensex is at 74738.97, down 0.05%. HCL Technologies Ltd has gained around 0.59% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29080.15, up 3.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1215.9, up 3.49% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 25.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.79% drop in NIFTY and a 18.53% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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