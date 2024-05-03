Business Standard
Sarveshwar Foods supports farmers in Jammu &amp; Kashmir Union Territory

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sarveshwar Foods committed to sustainable farming practices, has announced a pioneering initiative aimed at supporting farmers in the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory through free distribution of certified Sona Masuri paddy seeds, known for their high quality and yield potential, to farmers across the region. Sarveshwar aims to empower the farming community by providing the seeds of export oriented rice varieties.
Free distribution of certified seed of Sona Masuri paddy will be done at Sarveshwar procurement facilitation center under this program. This initiative reflects Sarveshwar Foods' dedication to empowering local farming communities and promoting agricultural development in the area.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

