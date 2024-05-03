Free distribution of certified seed of Sona Masuri paddy will be done at Sarveshwar procurement facilitation center under this program. This initiative reflects Sarveshwar Foods' dedication to empowering local farming communities and promoting agricultural development in the area.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sarveshwar Foods committed to sustainable farming practices, has announced a pioneering initiative aimed at supporting farmers in the Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory through free distribution of certified Sona Masuri paddy seeds, known for their high quality and yield potential, to farmers across the region. Sarveshwar aims to empower the farming community by providing the seeds of export oriented rice varieties.