Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 186.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.10% to Rs 72.14 croreNet profit of Vedika Credit Capital rose 186.01% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.10% to Rs 72.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.79% to Rs 27.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.58% to Rs 229.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
