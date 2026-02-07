Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.08% to Rs 250.13 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies declined 14.46% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.08% to Rs 250.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 144.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.250.13144.5210.254.2130.5114.6220.2310.927.759.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News