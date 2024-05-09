Business Standard
Sat Industries consolidated net profit declines 38.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 115.42 crore
Net profit of Sat Industries declined 38.11% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 115.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 107.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 502.62% to Rs 257.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.37% to Rs 500.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 466.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales115.42107.07 8 500.62466.24 7 OPM %14.5610.14 -14.5711.76 - PBDT22.0016.96 30 340.9163.48 437 PBT19.5114.86 31 331.7556.31 489 NP5.969.63 -38 257.9242.80 503
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

