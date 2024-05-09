Business Standard
Balgopal Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 0.93% to Rs 1.09 crore
Net profit of Balgopal Commercial reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.93% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7647.06% to Rs 13.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 108.18% to Rs 17.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.091.08 1 17.058.19 108 OPM %-26.61-8.33 -13.900.98 - PBDT3.94-3.90 LP 14.160.03 47100 PBT3.94-3.90 LP 14.160.03 47100 NP3.74-3.78 LP 13.170.17 7647
First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

