Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Term loans - IND A+/ Stable

Fund based bank facilities - IND A+/ Stable/ IND A1+

Non fund based bank facilities - IND A+/ Stable / IND A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Satia Industries announced that India Ratings and Research has affirmed the credit rating for various debt facilities as under: