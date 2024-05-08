The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders in India and abroad which stand testimony to its dominant position in the region's clean energy space. According to the company's project classification, the value of these orders range between Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

The business has bagged orders to establish two Floating Solar Plants in India. The orders comprise a cumulative floating solar capacity of more than 150 MWac, in addition to a ground-mounted Solar PV of 120 MWac capacity. Floating Solar projects involve mounting solar modules on structures that float in a water body, typically a reservoir/ lake/ abandoned quarry. Compared to ground-mounted solar plants, floating solar plants do not require land acquisition and typically involve less civil works. There are other site-specific merits too, besides reduction of water evaporation.

PT&D has also received orders to establish 765 kV Transmission Lines and a Gas Insulated Substation to integrate Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan and Karnataka. These crucial links will enable the evacuation of Renewable Energy to load centres in various parts of the country.

Business has secured another order in the State of Kuwait to build a 400kV Gas Insulated Substation. This substation will be instrumental in powering the residential clusters being developed as part of South Sabah Al-Ahmad City project.

The Sultanate of Oman is integrating its multiple standalone electricity networks into a 400 kV national grid. As part of the interconnection and grid strengthening, PT&D has received orders to build a 400 kV Overhead Transmission Line and two 400 kV Grid Stations.

Then, in the United Arab Emirates, the business has secured orders to construct two 132 kV Substations with associated works.

